Ricky Gervais takes jibe at Felicity Huffman, Jeffrey Epstein in epic Golden Globes monologue

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 6 (ANI): English stand-up comedian and host of Sunday's 77th Golden Globe Awards, Ricky Gervais, took the stage by the storm when he presented a monologue and took a jibe on Felicity Huffman and Jeffrey Epstein.

The 'Office' creator told the stars attending the award ceremony on Sunday (local time) to not to elongate their acceptance speeches by referring to contentious current events.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gervais ended his monologue by telling the nominees at the ceremony, "So if you do win an award tonight, don't use it as a political platform to make a political speech. You're in no position to lecture the public about anything; you know nothing about the real world. Most of you spent less time in school than Greta Thunberg. So, if you win, come up, accept your little award, thank your agent and your God and f*** off. OK?"

The comedian who hosted the award ceremony for the fifth time also prepared a monologue with references to #MeToo and contemporary issues.

The comedian took a jibe at Felicity Huffman and the last year's college admissions scandal: "I came here in a limo tonight and the license plate was made by Felicity Huffman," he said, referring to the actress' prison sentence.

While speaking about the Golden Globes, the comedian noted that it is an old-fashioned award show, and asserted the ceremony should just thank Netflix and get on with it.

Gervais again took to Jeffrey Epstein and connected him with his Netflix show 'Afterlife', which revolves around a man considering committing suicide after his wife dies. He talked about the season two to the A-list audience, "Spoiler alert, there's a season two, so in the end, he didn't kill himself. Just like Jeffrey Epstein. Sorry, I know he's your friend."

The 77th edition of the prestigious awards ceremony was held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in the United States. (ANI)

