Ricky Martin shows off youngest son Renn

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Puerto Rican singer and songwriter Ricky Martin recently shared a photo of his youngest son Renn and showed off the tiniest member of his family on social media.

According to E! News, the 'Livin La Vida Loca' singer shared a photo of his 10-month-old son Renn with husband Jwan Yosef on Instagram. The monochrome photo featuring Renn, who is Martin's fourth child was captioned "Mi #babyRenn."





"Oh My Goodness look at this Mini Ricky," wrote one of the fans in the comment section of the post.

Another fan joked, "Now that is one cute dude! And so is the baby!"

As per E! News, Ricky had previously put out a teaser that the couple might not be done with having children just yet. The 'Assassination of Gianni Versace' star said, "Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me," before adding, "Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it's okay don't tell him."

Ricky married Jwan, a Swedish painter back in 2018. The couple who announced Renn's birthday in October last year. are also parents to their 12-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo and a daughter named Lucia, who turns two years old on this Christmas Eve. (ANI)

