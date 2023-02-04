Ridley Scott directed 'Gladiator' sequel set to release next year

Washington [US], February 4 (ANI): Filmmaker Ridley Scott's follow-up to 'Gladiator', for which Oscar nominee Paul Mescal is in negotiations to star, will be released in November next year.

According to Variety, an American media company, Paramount Pictures has announced that the sequel is set to come out on November 22, 2024.

It will be produced by Scott, his Scott Free Productions president Michael Pruss, Red Wagon Entertainment's Doug Wick and Lucy Fisher David Scarpa will write the script.



The first 'Gladiator', released in 2000, starred Russell Crowe as Maximus Decimus Meridius, a Roman soldier taken into slavery who pledges vengeance on Commodus, played by Joaquin Phoenix.

As Maximus died at the end of 'Gladiator', Mescal will portray Lucius in the sequel, the son of Maximus' lover Lucilla played by Connie Nielsen, reported Variety.

Mescal is up for best actor at the 2023 Academy Awards for his role as a young, troubled father in the A24 indie movie 'Aftersun'. He will face off against Austin Butler, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser and Bill Nighy. Mescal is also up for an Indie Spirit Award for best lead performance for 'Aftersun'.

He first broke through in 2020 with Hulu's emotional adaptation of 'Normal People', for which he was nominated for outstanding lead actor in a limited series at the Emmy Awards, as per Variety. (ANI)

