Rihanna almost played herself opposite Adam Driver in 'Annette'

Washington [US], August 9 (ANI): Singer and songwriter Rihanna nearly had a role opposite a puppet in the movie musical 'Annette' starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard that hit theatres on Friday.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, Director Leos Carax told a news outlet that there was a small role written for the singer in the script by Ron Mael and Russell Mael.

Carax said, "It was a small part written specifically for her. She was supposed to play Rihanna."

The story of 'Annette' centers on stand-up comedian Henry (Driver) and opera singer Ann (Cotillard), who wed and then welcome a child.



Their child, Annette, goes on to become a famous singer, and Rihanna would have played a fellow performer threatened by the young star.

Speaking about it, Carax said, "When Baby Annette becomes famous, there was a duet between the puppet and Rihanna. But then Rihanna feels upstaged by this baby."

Early reports of the film noted Rihanna was attached to the project, but her representative later said she was no longer part of the cast. Instead of replacing Rihanna, the scene was cut from the film, Carax divulged.

In the film, Annette is portrayed by a puppet until the final scene, where Devyn McDowell takes on the role and performs a song alongside Driver.

'Annette' premiered earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival, where Carax won the best director award and will be available for streaming on Amazon later this month. (ANI)

