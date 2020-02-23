Rihanna gets standing ovation for inspiring speech at NAACP Image Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 23 (ANI): Singer Rihanna accepted the President's Award at NAACP Image Awards ceremony in Pasadena, California on Saturday night and moved the audience with an inspiring speech. She received a standing ovation from the audience for her powerful words.

The pop star was the recipient of one of the biggest honours at the 51st annual NAACP Image Awards for her extraordinary philanthropic efforts across the globe as she has raised millions of dollars for disaster relief, education abroad and awareness for issues affecting communities all over the world, reported Billboard.

Rihanna in her acceptance speech said: "Tonight is not really about me, because the purpose is bigger than me, right? It's not bigger than us together, but it's bigger than me because my part is a very small part of the work that is being done in this world and the work that is yet to be done."

The singer turned fashion mogul, who started a non-profit organization - the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 - in her grandmother's memory, received a standing ovation for her speech, in which she spoke about unity.

She further added "If there's anything I've learned, it's that we can fix this world together. We can't do it divided. I can't emphasize that enough. We can't let the desensitivity seep in -- the 'If it's your problem, it's not mine.' 'It's a woman's problem.' 'It's a black people problem.' 'It's a poor people problem.' How many of us in this room have colleagues and partners and friends from other races, sexes, religions? Show of hands? Well then, they want to break bread with you, right? They like you? Well then, this is their problem, too. So when we're marching and protesting and posting about the Michael Brown, Jr.s and the Atatiana Jeffersons of the world, tell your friends to pull up."

"Imagine what we could do together. Thank you for this honour" she told the crowd.

At the ceremony, Rihanna looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a glamorous purple couture dress with matching sandals. (ANI)

