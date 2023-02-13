Rihanna pregnant with second child, flaunts baby bump during Super Bowl halftime performance

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Grammy-winning pop star Rihanna had a very visible, special guest at her half-time show at Sunday's Super Bowl- a baby bump indicating that the singer was pregnant.

According to US-based entertainment portal The Hollywood Reporter, a representative of the singer on Sunday confirmed the news ahead of her hotly anticipated Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.

The 'Diamonds' singer who donned a head-to-toe bright red outfit for her performance was seen flaunting her baby bump in front of the audience.

With this Rihanna also become the first pregnant woman to star in the halftime show.

Ahead of her performance, the Grammy winner said she first thought twice about performing at the Super Bowl, but motherhood ultimately inspired her to perform at the big game, reported by The Hollywood Reporter.



"I was like, 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" she said.

As per People Magazine, Rihanna played up the big reveal in the opening moments of her performance, rubbing her stomach and leaving the zipper of her outfit -- a jumpsuit layered over a close-fitting bodysuit and sculpted bandeau -- down to reveal her belly.

The Grammy winner and her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, welcomed their first child in May 2022.

In November 2020, a source confirmed to People magazine that Rihanna and Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.

Previously Rihanna had opened up about family planning in March 2020, while speaking to another magazine, where the 'Umbrella' singer said that she was "realizing life is really short" and found a new no-nonsense approach to living. (ANI)

