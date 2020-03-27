Rihanna returns to music after 3 years with new song 'Believe it'

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): Making a comeback to music after three long years, singer Rihanna on Friday dropped her new song 'Believe It'.

The Grammy winner was roped in by Canadian singer PartyNextDoor for the track.

According to E!Online, Rihanna's song is a part of PartyNextDoor's album 'Partymobile' which features other starts like Bad Bunny and Drake.

Fans can hear the 'Umbrella' star's vocals at a few points throughout the tune, including during the chorus.

"Hey, Best make me believe it, Best make me believe it, Believe you won't deceive me," sings Rihanna in the track.

This track by the 32-year-old singer ends the three-year-long wait of all Rihanna lovers.

The singer last featured in several songs like 'Lemon,' and 'Selfish' in the year 2017. (ANI)

