Rihanna reveals her plans for Valentine's Day

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 9 (ANI): Singer Rihanna has revealed in an interview that her plan for Valentine's Day is "to be in the studio."

According to Billboard, in an interview with The Cut in New York when asked about her plans for Valentine's Day, Rihanna said: "I'm going to be in the studio."

The beauty mogul was in New York to celebrate the official launch of her first fashion collection 'Release 2-20' at Bergdorf Goodman.

"I'm so excited actually. I can't say who I'm working with, but it's somebody I've been wanting to work with him for a long time," she further said.

However, later Rihanna couldn't help but spill the beans that she would be working with Pharrell Williams, who is an American Singer.

The two have previously worked together on the record titled 'Lemon', that came back in 2017. (ANI)

