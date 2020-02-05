Rihanna to be bestowed with President's Award at NAACP Image Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 5 (ANI): Singer Rihanna will receive the President's Award at the 51st National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People Image Awards which will be held on February 22 at Pasadena, California.

The award that recognises special achievements and public services of people will be honouring the singer for her philanthropic contributions, reported Variety magazine.

"Rihanna has not only enjoyed a groundbreaking career as an artist and musician but has also distinguished herself as a stellar public servant," Variety magazine quoted President and CEO of the NAACP Derrick Johnson as saying.

"From her business achievements through Fenty to her tremendous record as an activist and philanthropist, Rihanna epitomizes the type of character, grace, and devotion to justice that we seek to highlight in our President's Award," Johnson further said.

Having sold over 250 million records worldwide, the 'Work' singer is one of the most successful music artists known so far.

Besides her music, Rihanna also owns a cosmetics brand, a lingerie line and a fashion line in collaboration with the LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton which is one of the largest luxury brands of the world.

Besides her professional work, the singer is being honoured for her commitment to philanthropy and social activism. She founded the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 which is an organisation that aids underprivileged communities with education and health care facilities.

Some other recipients of the prestigious award include Jay-Z, Soledad O'Brien, Jesse Jackson, and Muhammad Ali. (ANI)

