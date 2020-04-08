Rita Wilson reflects on why she fell for Tom Hanks

Washington D.C.[USA], April 8 (ANI): American singer Rita Wilson recently reflected on her love for husband and actor Tom Hanks.

According to Fox News, the 63-year-old singer recently visited 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' where Wilson talked about what attracted her to her husband. She noted that Hanks is quite the chatterbox, which Wilson said was something that made them get along "instantly."

The 'Angel of the Morning' singer further shared, "First of all, I love a good storyteller. So, anybody who could tell a good story, I'm down with that."

She explained that in her "very vocal" family expressed themselves through "food and talking," so Hanks' ramblings weren't unusual for her.

She said of her husband that he makes her laugh all the time and also remarked that "he's a great storyteller."

Wilson got married to Hanks in 1988. The two share two sons - 29-year-old Chett and 24-year-old Truman. Hanks also has two children from his first marriage, 41-year-old Truman and 37-year-old Elizabeth.

The 'Let Me Be' singer also opened up about the two things she'd like for Hanks to do if she dies before he does.

Rita recalled being diagnosed with breast cancer, which put things in perspective for her, prompting a conversation with her husband. She shared, "I wanted to have these very serious discussions with my husband and I said to him, "'Look, if something happens and I should go before you, then I just want you to know that there are a couple of things that I want.'"

She then talked about 2 things she wanted, "'One is that I want you to be super sad for a really long time'," she joked.

Rita then explained that the second thing she wanted was a party and said that I wanted to have a celebration and I wanted to have a lot of singing and dancing and people telling stories and to feel like that was being celebrated. She also revealed that her wish served as the inspiration for her song 'Throw Me a Party.'

Wilson underwent a bilateral mastectomy, since her survival. And referred to herself as 'a survivor' on the show. The 'Sleepless in Seattle' star shared that in some ways, cancer was a blessing and it taught her to live every moment to the fullest and every moment as if it was your last. We don't know what tomorrow brings. (ANI)

