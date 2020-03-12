'Riverdale' shuts down production due to coronavirus scare

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 12 (ANI): Teen drama and mystery show 'Riverdale' has shut down production of its fourth season due to coronavirus pandemic.

According to E! News, the CW series that stars KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart and more - has stopped filming after a rep for Warner Bros. stated that a team member from the show recently came in contact with someone who tested positive for the virus.

"We have been made aware that a team member from Riverdale, which is produced in Vancouver, was recently in contact with a person who has tested positive for COVID-19. The team member is currently receiving a medical evaluation," read the statement.

"We are working closely with the appropriate authorities and health agencies in Vancouver to identify and contact all individuals who may have come into direct contact with our team member. The health and safety of our employees, casts and crews are always our top priority," the representative added.

Warner Bros. Television further explained that out of an abundance of caution, Riverdale's production is suspended. (ANI)

