Actor Luke Perry (File Photo)
'Riverdale' to honour Luke Perry

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 23:14 IST

New Delhi [India], Jun 20 (ANI): Iconic actor Luke Perry, known for 'Beverly Hills 90210' will receive a final farewell from his famous show, 'Riverdale.'
American screenwriter and the creator of the show, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa revealed that the fourth season will be in honour of late Luke Perry, who played the role of Fred Andrews, the father of the show's lead Archie Andrews (KJ Apa).
"Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honor Luke & Fred," Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on social media.

Perry passed away on March 4, this year after he suffered a major stroke a few weeks ahead of his death. The actor was 52.
Perry was hospitalised the same day Fox announced a six-episode revival of the show, featuring returning cast members Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Ian Ziering, Gabrielle Carteris, Brian Austin Green, and Tori Spelling. Perry had not been announced to return.
Perry is survived by his daughter Sophie and his son Jack, a professional wrestler who goes by the ring name "Jungle Boy" Nate Coy. (ANI)

