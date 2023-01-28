Rob Huebel to join cast of series 'Goosebumps': Reports

Washington [US], January 28 (ANI): Rob Huebel has been cast in a regular guest star role for the Disney+ series 'Goosebumps'.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, Rob Huebel will be seen in a recurring role.

Following "a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town and must all work together -- thanks and in spite of their friendships, rivalries, and pasts with each other in order to save it, learning much about their own parents' teenage secrets in the process," the series, which is based on R.L. Stine's best-selling book series, is described as a teen horror comedy.



Huebel joins the cast, which also includes Ana Yi Puig, Miles McKenna, Will Price, Justin Long, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, and Rachael Harris, who were previously revealed. He will portray Colin, Margot's father (Briones).

"A well-intentioned high school guidance counsellor who is about to discover the world is a lot bigger and scarier than he ever imagined" is how the character is described, as per Variety.

Talking about Rob Huebel's work, he had previously been nominated for an Emmy for his work on the 'Children's Hospital' series on Adult Swim. Later on, played the lead role in the Netflix spinoff 'Medical Police.'

He is also well-known for his roles in 'I Know This Much Is True,' 'The Goldbergs,' 'The Sex Lives of College Girls,' and 'Bob's Burgers,' all of which aired on Fox. He has been in comedies like 'I Love You Man' and 'Seeking a Friend for the End of the World' as well as Oscar-winning dramas like 'The Descendants.' (ANI)

