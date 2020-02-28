Rob Kardashian's request for primary custody of daughter Dream denied

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 28 (ANI): Rob Kardashian's request for primary custody of his 3-year-old daughter, Dream, has been rejected.

Back in January, the only Kardashian son originally filed an emergency ex parte motion to take over as primary custodian of daughter over his ex Blac Chyna in light of allegations that she was acting inappropriately in front of her daughter.

According to TMZ, A Los Angeles, judge recently denied Kardashian's request, according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

Chyna's attorney, Lynne Ciani told Page that her client has only wanted to peacefully co-parent precious Dream with her ex-fiancee.

"Chyna is an excellent mother who loves her son King Cairo and her daughter Dream Renee more than anything in this world," Ciani added.

In the past Khloe Kardashian, Rob's sister also filed a supplementary affidavit claiming she noticed Dream acted aggressively after spending time with her mother, However, Chyna denied the allegations. (ANI)

