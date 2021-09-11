Rob Lowe shares throwback photo featuring Tom Cruise

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): Actor Rob Lowe recently shared a throwback snapshot of his double date from the eighties featuring Hollywood star Tom Cruise.

Lowe took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him on a double date. At the time, Lowe was romantically involved with 'Little House on the Prairie' star Melissa Gilbert.

Lowe's 'The Outsiders' co-stars Tom Cruise and Michelle Meyrink could also be seen in the candid snapshot. "Double date 1980s style! I think this might've been the premiere of "The World According to Garp." #TBT," Lowe captioned the photo.



In the photo, Lowe appeared to be enjoying a fantastic time rocking a white blazer over a pastel pink shirt and white tie. He added a little pizazz to the look by popping the collar on the jacket. Meanwhile, Cruise kept his ensemble classic in a dark blazer, light blue shirt and dark blue tie.



Although Lowe said he believed the photo was snapped during the 'The World According to Garp' premiere, according to Fox News, the picture appears to be taken during a screening of the film 'In The Custody of Strangers' in 1982. (ANI)

