Robert De Niro to be conferred with SAG Life Achievement award

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 13 (ANI): Veteran actor Robert De Niro has been honoured with the SAG Life Achievement Award for career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.

The actor, producer, and director will be given the prize at the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards, which are set to air on January 19 on TBS and TNT networks.

"Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smoldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake LaMotta and everybody's grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion," SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris said Tuesday in a statement, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

"It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA's highest honour will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro," he added.

Escalated to receive the highest honour by the SAG-AFTRS, the 'Joker' actor said, "I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It's an honour to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA."

De Niro is already the winner of a myriad of trophies, including two Oscars, a Golden Globe, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Cecil B. DeMille Award, among others. He won a SAG Award for his work in 2013's American Hustle and received SAG Award cast nominations for his work in Silver Linings Playbook (for which he also earned an individual nomination) and Marvin's Room. (ANI)

