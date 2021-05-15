Robert De Niro's leg injury won't impact filming of 'Killers of the Flower Moon'

Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Robert De Niro's leg injury will have no impact on the filming of ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's upcoming directorial 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'.

De Niro was injured at his home in Oklahoma, where he was living to film Scorsese's big-budget period thriller, and later returned to New York, where he is currently seeking medical treatment.

However, the actor's injury will not impact the shooting of the film, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

A rep for the actor provided the details regarding his health condition recently. De Niro is receiving medical treatment back home in NY and is not scheduled to shoot again for another three weeks.

"While at his on-location home in Oklahoma for the filming of Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon, Robert De Niro injured his quadriceps muscle, which will be treated medically in New York," De Niro's representative told the outlet.



"This will not affect production as he was not scheduled to film again for another three weeks," the rep added.

'Killers of the Flower Moon', written by Eric Roth and based on David Grann's best-selling book of the same name, also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons and Lily Gladstone.

The film is set in 1920s Oklahoma against the backdrop of the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.

In the upcoming film, De Niro will play the role of powerful rancher William Hale, while DiCaprio will essay the part of his nephew, Ernest Burkhart.

Gladstone, who was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in northwestern Montana and comes from the Kainai (Blood), Amskapi Piikani (Blackfeet), and Niimiipuu (Nez Perce) Tribal Nations, portrays an Osage Nation community member married to Ernest. Plemons will play Tom White, the lead FBI agent investigating the murders.

Scorsese is directing and producing 'Killers of the Flower Moon' for Apple Studios and Imperative Entertainment. Producing alongside Scorsese are Imperative's Dan Friedkin and Bradley Thomas and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions. (ANI)

