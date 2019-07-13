Robert Downey Jr (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Robert Downey Jr (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Robert Downey Jr. gets vocal about his life after 'Avengers: Endgame'

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:28 IST

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr, who shot to immense success and fame with his character Tony Stark, gets candid about his life after the release of the highly appreciated film 'Avengers: Endgame'.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who kept the relatively low public profile for months since the film's release, now speaks about the next stage of his life in a new interview with 'Off Camera with Sam Jones' and as cited by The Hollywood Reporter.
"I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this. It's always good to get ahead of where you are about to be. If you put eyes on 'that's going to be a big turn down there, spring of '19,' I better start psychically getting on top of that. ... It's always in the transitions between one phase and the next phase that people fall apart," he said.
The actor has several projects coming up this year. This January, Downey has 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle', a potential franchise starter that underwent extensive reshoots earlier this year. He also has 'Sherlock Holmes 3' due out in December 2021.
Downey also discussed how he is now in uncharted waters following the success of the MCU film.
"There's always a dependency on something that feels like a sure thing. It's the closest I will ever come to being a trust fund kid," Downey said of his time with Disney's Marvel Studios.
At some part of the time during his Marvel run, it might have appeared to his fans and viewers that his public persona has a resemblance to his character Tony Stark.
"Initially, by creating and associating and synergizing with Tony Stark and the Marvel Universe ... and being a good company man, but also being a little off kilter, being creative and getting into all these other partnerships, it was a time when ... what do they say? Owners start looking like their pets," said Downey.
Therefore in order to maintain his own identity, the actor drew upon his theatrical training, which taught him the notion of "aesthetic distance from the characters you play."
"I am not my work. I am not what I did with that studio. I am not that period of time that I spent playing this character," said Downey.
"And it sucks because the kid in all of us wants to be like, 'No. It's always going to be summer camp and we're all holding hands and singing 'Kumbaya'," he concluded. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:57 IST

Jenelle Evans hits back at police's 'publicity' claim

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): After Columbus County Sheriff's office stated that Jenelle Evans filed an 'animal cruelty report' against husband David Eason for 'publicity', the TV personality has hit back at the police.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:51 IST

Chrissy Teigen slams body shamers on social media

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen slammed body shamers after a picture of her wearing a swimsuit became a meme.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:47 IST

Helen Mirren often cuts her own hair with kitchen scissors

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actress Helen Mirren recently admitted that she has cut her hair with kitchen scissors.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:40 IST

'Star Trek: Insurrection' actor Stephanie Niznik dies at 52

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Stephanie Niznik, popularly known for her role in 'Star Trek: Insurrection' and 'Everwood', died at age 52.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:35 IST

Sophie Turner puts an end to #Bottlecapchallenge, says 'stop it now'

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Newly-married Sophie Turner has put an end to the viral #bottlecapchallenge in the most hilarious way which will leave you in splits.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:34 IST

'Super 30' off to decent start on Day One

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Super 30' had a decent start after it released in theatres on Friday and has garnered an estimated over Rs 11 crores worth business on its opening day.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:27 IST

Lil Wayne denies quitting Blink-182 tour after walking offstage mid-show

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): American Rapper Lil Wayne on Friday denied quitting Blink-182 tour after a shocking declaration that it may be his last night with the show on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:12 IST

Christoph Waltz to reprise his role in 'Bond 25'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 13 (ANI): Actor Christoph Waltz is all set to return as super-villain Blofeld in 'Bond 25', reported Variety.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 15:06 IST

'Kabir Singh' stays strong, enters Rs 250 crore club

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): After becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2019, Shahid Kapoor-starrer 'Kabir Singh' has added another feather to its cap as it finally crossed Rs 250 crore mark in the fourth week of its release.

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 13:06 IST

'Feel so much more alive now': Camila Cabello after breakup with...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): American pop singer Camila Cabello, who went through a breakup recently, feels that the experiences have made her brave by heart. The 22-year-old singer opened up about the incident with Clash magazine and as cited by People she said, "Honestly, I think I'm just mo

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 10:39 IST

Priyanka Chopra wishes 'mother-in-love' Denise Jonas on her birthday

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is never behind when it comes to expressing love to her in-laws. And yet again, the actor had a sweet message as she wished her mother-in-law, Denise Jonas, a happy birthday!

Read More

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 08:51 IST

'Angrezi Medium' wrap-up: Homi Adajania thanks Irrfan Khan, team

New Delhi (India), July 13 (ANI): The wait to see Irrfan Khan on the big screen is getting shorter as director Homi Adajania announced the wrap of 'Angrezi Medium' with a flattering post for the actor and the film's crew!

Read More
iocl