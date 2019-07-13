Robert Downey Jr. gets vocal about his life after 'Avengers: Endgame'

Washington D.C.[USA], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr, who shot to immense success and fame with his character Tony Stark, gets candid about his life after the release of the highly appreciated film 'Avengers: Endgame'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor who kept the relatively low public profile for months since the film's release, now speaks about the next stage of his life in a new interview with 'Off Camera with Sam Jones' and as cited by The Hollywood Reporter.

"I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this. It's always good to get ahead of where you are about to be. If you put eyes on 'that's going to be a big turn down there, spring of '19,' I better start psychically getting on top of that. ... It's always in the transitions between one phase and the next phase that people fall apart," he said.

The actor has several projects coming up this year. This January, Downey has 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle', a potential franchise starter that underwent extensive reshoots earlier this year. He also has 'Sherlock Holmes 3' due out in December 2021.

Downey also discussed how he is now in uncharted waters following the success of the MCU film.

"There's always a dependency on something that feels like a sure thing. It's the closest I will ever come to being a trust fund kid," Downey said of his time with Disney's Marvel Studios.

At some part of the time during his Marvel run, it might have appeared to his fans and viewers that his public persona has a resemblance to his character Tony Stark.

"Initially, by creating and associating and synergizing with Tony Stark and the Marvel Universe ... and being a good company man, but also being a little off kilter, being creative and getting into all these other partnerships, it was a time when ... what do they say? Owners start looking like their pets," said Downey.

Therefore in order to maintain his own identity, the actor drew upon his theatrical training, which taught him the notion of "aesthetic distance from the characters you play."

"I am not my work. I am not what I did with that studio. I am not that period of time that I spent playing this character," said Downey.

"And it sucks because the kid in all of us wants to be like, 'No. It's always going to be summer camp and we're all holding hands and singing 'Kumbaya'," he concluded. (ANI)

