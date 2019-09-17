Robert Downey Jr. might reprise his role as Iron Man

Robert Downey Jr.
ANI | Updated: Sep 17, 2019 21:30 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Is actor Robert Downey Jr. preparing for one last flight as Iron Man?
The 54-year-old actor may reprise his role as the iconic superhero in Scarlett Johansson-starrer 'Black Widow', reported People.
Downey's character was last seen in 'Avengers: Endgame' after Iron Man sacrificed himself in the fight against Thanos.
While it's unclear if Downey would return for a bigger role or even a small appearance in the upcoming Marvel film, he has been outspoken about leaving his mantle after a decade of portraying Tony Stark (Iron Man).
"I had an incredible ten-year run that was creatively satisfying," he said while on the 'Off Camera Show' in July.
"It was very, very, very hard work and I dug very deep, but I have not been forced to explore the new frontier of what is my creative and personal life after this," he added at that time.
He continued, "First thing you learn in theater arts. Aesthetic distance. I am not in this play I'm doing. I'm not a character in The Fantasticks. I'm not Will from Oklahoma. Aesthetic distance. It's job one. I'm not my work. I'm not what I did with that studio. I'm not that period of time that I spent playing this character."
The actor has played the role of Iron Man since the release of his 2008 film.
The plot of 'Black Widow' has largely been kept under wraps. The long-awaited film was confirmed at Comic-Con to be the first movie of Marvel's Phase 4.
Johansson's has played Black Widow, a major role in seven Marvel movies, tracking her evolution from morally dubious Russian assassin to a world-saving Avenger.
Johansson was last seen as 'Black Widow' in the hit 2019 film 'Avengers: Endgame', in which she sacrificed herself to save Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) and get the Soul Stone from Vormir during the 'time heist'.
Australian director Cate Shortland is helming the film, which also stars Rachel Weisz as Melina, 'Stranger Things' David Harbour as Alexi, 'The Handmaid's Tales' O-T Fagbenle as Mason, and 'Midsommar's Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.
Shortland is best known for her films 'Somersault', 'Lore' and 'Berlin Syndrome'.
'Black Widow' is set to hit the big screens on May 1, 2020. (ANI)

