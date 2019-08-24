Robert Downey Jr. once arrested at Disneyland for smoking pot

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 24 (ANI): 'Avengers: Endgame' star Robert Downey Jr. honoured among Disney Legends was once busted for smoking pot when he first visited Disneyland, the actor revealed.

The star was honoured in Anaheim at Disney's biennial D23 convention on Friday, reported Variety.

"Here's a bit of trivia for you, the very first time I went to Disneyland I was transported to another place...within moments of being arrested," revealed Downey.

"I was brought to a surprisingly friendly processing center. Given a stern warning and returned, if memory servers, to one very disappointed group chaperone. I would like to make amends for whoever had to contain me for smoking pot in the gondola without a license," he said further.

"I'm sorry, I don't want to further confuse the issue by insinuating that pot smoking licenses for the gondola are in any way attainable, or for any of the other park attractions... Maybe the Imagineers but that's their own business. That's a load off," he added.

Singer Christina Aguilera, actress Ming-Na Wen, journalists Diane Sawyer and Robin Roberts and directors Jon Favreau and Kenny Ortega were among others who received the honour. (ANI)

