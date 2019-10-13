Robert Downey Jr. shares first poster of 'Dolittle' ahead of trailer release

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 13 (ANI): American actor Robert Downey Jr., who was last seen in the iconic superhero film 'Avengers: Endgame', is returning to the big screen with the upcoming adventure fantasy 'Dolittle'.

Adding to the excitement of his fans', the actor shared the first look poster of the film, ahead of its trailer, which is set to come out on Monday.

While fans are used to seeing the 'Iron Man' actor surrounded by a number of superheroes in 'Marvel' movie posters, 'Dolittle's' poster features Downey Jr. with many furry animals around him.

The actor shared the poster on Instagram, writing, "'Ello Butty, check back tomorrow (9a PT) for the official #DolittleMovie trailer. Ta-ra love."

The recently released poster shows Downey Jr. surrounded by a whole host of furry friends, including a fox, polar bear, parrot, gorilla, ostrich, giraffe, and more. The tagline, reads, "He's just not a people person," which rightly sets the tone for the film's subject.



Earlier today, Universal Pictures renamed the film previously titled 'The Voyage Of Doctor Dolittle' to simply 'Dolittle', reported Deadline.

In March 2018, Downey Jr. had announced the voice cast of the film which included the likes of John Cena, Tom Holland, Selena Gomez, Kumail Nanjiani, Rami Malek, Emma Thompson, Craig Robinson, Ralph Fiennes, Marion Cotillard, Frances De La Tour, Carmen Ejogo and Octavia Spencer.

The film is billed as "a vivid reimagining of the classic tale of the man who could talk to animals." After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr. John Dolittle (Downey), the veterinarian of Queen Victoria's England, hermits himself away behind the high walls of Dolittle Manor with only his menagerie of exotic animals for company.

But when the young queen (Jessie Buckley, Wild Rose) falls gravely ill, a reluctant Dolittle (Downey) is forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a mythical island in search of a cure, regaining his wit and courage as he crosses old adversaries and discovers wondrous creatures.

The doctor is joined on his epic quest by a young, self-appointed trainee (Dunkirk's Harry Collett) and a raucous coterie of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (Oscar-winner Rami Malek), an enthusiastic but bird-brained duck (Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer), a bickering duo of a cynical ostrich (Kumail Nanjiani) and an upbeat polar bear (John Cena) and a headstrong parrot (Oscar-winner Emma Thompson), who is Dolittle's most trusted adviser.

The film also stars Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen (The Queen) and Oscar-winner Jim Broadbent, and features additional voice performances from Oscar-winner Marion Cotillard, Frances de la Tour, Carmen Ejogo, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, Tom Holland, and Craig Robinson.

Directed by Academy Award-winner Stephen Gaghan, 'Dolittle' is produced by Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum and Susan Downey.

The film is executive produced by Downey Jr., Sarah Bradshaw and Zachary Roth. The flick will hit the theatres on January 17, 2020. (ANI)