Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make their Met Gala couple debut, kiss on red carpet

Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): The new Batman Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse turned the Met Gala carpet into a fashionable date night.

The 'Twilight' actor made a stylish appearance in Dior men's ensembles while Suki opted for a sheer Fendi gown.

The ethereal dress featured embroidered flowers and birds with a cinched waist and a flowy skirt. Suki finished off her fairy-inspired wardrobe with pink and blue eyeshadow and a pink pout.

Pattinson donned a dark navy suit with one long coat tail on the right side. The Batman star topped off his ensemble with a gold broach at his collar and jewel-encrusted dress shoes.





This public outing comes five months after the lovebirds officially made their red carpet debut while attending December's Dior fall 2023 menswear show in Giza, Egypt. They sparked the dating rumours back in 2018.

The couple cuddled each other and shared a sweet kiss for the camera exuding mushy vibes.

https://twitter.com/sukimilkteeth/status/1653179136326893568

Suki confessed to The Sunday Times in February, "I'm shocked that I'm so happy with someone for nearly five years," reported E News.

The "Melrose Meltdown" singer even offered a rare insight into the busy couple's private life. "I had two days off the other day, and it was like, no question I'm going back to see him," she explained of coordinating their schedules. "Then he'll come out for a couple of days."

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (ANI)

