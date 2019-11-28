Robert Pattinson had to spent first day naked while shooting 'The Lighthouse'

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 27 (ANI): In his last release 'The Lighthouse', Robert Pattinson who played the role of a bickering nineteenth-century lighthouse keepers stranded on a remote island, opened up about how he had spent the first day of the shoot naked.

The shoot was a particularly grueling one for the 'Twilight' actor who is seen undertaking a good deal of manual labor in the film. While talking to Entertainment Weekly for 'The Awardist' podcast, the actor recalled that 'Lighthouse' director Robert Eggers did not exactly ease him in with the shooting.

"The first day of the shoot was probably [spent] naked in this little shed and kind of just losing my mind -- and I had a rain hat on!" laughed Pattinson.

"I think we were also trying to establish how the light really looked. I was kind of just looking in the monitor and just kind of checking. Because it's quite striking what you can do because you're working in very unusual confines. You have no idea what actually stuff looks like. So, that was kind of fun," added Pattinson.

On the podcast, the 33-year-old actor also explained why he decided to play a certain Caped Crusader in filmmaker Matt Reeves' upcoming 'The Batman.'

"There's something that always appealed to me about it," said Pattinson. "The Batman movies have always attracted really really good directors and really good actors playing it. It's got a legacy and a lineage to it. It's never seemed to me like it was just a cash-in. If you look at the Burton ones and even how the TV series was done. People still watch the TV series. That is a classic TV show."

"It's very well done and the performances are great. It's a very interesting kind of pop art TV show. Yeah, I just always feel like it's not like they just made a movie so they could sell toys," he concluded. (ANI)

