Robert Pattinson reveals he felt 'powerful' trying on batsuit

Washington D.C. [USA], Sep 4 (ANI): American actor Robert Pattinson, who is set to play Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman', opened up about trying the iconic batsuit for the first time.

Pattinson, who flew to Los Angeles for the final audition, described his experience of trying on the batsuit as "transformative" and "powerful," reported Variety.

"You do feel very powerful immediately," he said.

"And it's pretty astonishing, something that is incredibly difficult to get into, so the ritual of getting into it is pretty humiliating. You've got five people trying to shove you into something," he added.

The 'Twilight' actor went on to say that the batsuit made him feel "strong and tough."

"Once you've got it on, it's like, 'Yeah, I feel strong, I feel tough, even though I had to have someone squeezing my butt cheeks into the legs'," he said.

In fact, the 'Breaking Dawn' star revealed that he has been a fan of the 'Dark Knight' for years.

"When I was a kid, it was the only outfit that I had," he told Variety.

So, when he heard that Reeves was working on a new script, he asked for a meeting.

After a bit of "prodding," the filmmaker finally agreed. Pattinson then headed to the Cannes Film Festival and by the time he arrived, several outlets had reported that he'd already landed the role.

However, there was just one problem - the actor hadn't even auditioned yet. As a result, he was terrified he would lose the part and started searching the internet for any signs that he had been cut.

"When that thing leaked, I was f--ing furious. Everyone was so upset. Everyone was panicking from my team. I sort of thought that had blown up the whole thing," Pattinson recalled.

But all went well for the actor, who finally flew to Los Angeles for the final audition and got to try on the iconic batsuit and landed the gig.

While the role is certainly different from the Edward Cullen character he played in 'The Twilight' film series and won a million hearts with his portrayal as a vampire, it wasn't the first time he had been considered for a superhero role.

The star had taken an informational meeting with Marvel around the time of 'Guardians of the Galaxy', however, nothing came of it.

"I don't know what I would really be chasing. The idea of trying that transition after 'Twilight,' I never saw a road in that direction," Pattinson said.

The actor has certainly had a busy year. Before landing the role of Batman, he had starred in the film 'The Lighthouse'. He's also set to feature in 'Tenet', which is set to premiere in 2020.

'The Batman' is slated to hit the theatres in 2021. (ANI)

