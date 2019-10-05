Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson works hard to get into character for 'The Lighthouse'

ANI | Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:32 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Robert Pattinson who is known to ace every role he takes up, is leaving no stone unturned to get into character for his upcoming film 'The Lighthouse'.
The 'Twilight' actor who will star opposite Oscar-nominee Willem DaFoe went to extreme lengths to perform a scene in the film.
The 33-year-old star opened up in a recent interview with Esquire about the strange things he did to truly get into the role of Ephraim, reported People.
"It means you can sort of be mad the whole time. Well, not the whole time, but for like an hour before the scene," he explained.
For Pattinson, being "mad" meant "you can literally just be sitting on the floor growling and licking up puddles of mud."
The 'Harry Potter' alum said that he was "basically unconscious the whole time" while filming scenes in which his character is drunk off of kerosene.
"It was crazy," Pattinson recalled of being on the set. "I spent so much time making myself throw up. Pissing my pants. It's the most revolting thing. I don't know, maybe it's really annoying."
Other acting techniques Pattinson took to get into the shoes of Robert Eggers-directed 'The Lighthouse' included spinning around in circles before takes and putting rocks in his shoes. (ANI)

