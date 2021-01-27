Robert Rodriguez to direct 'Spy Kids' reboot

Washington [US], January 27 (ANI): The insanely popular adventure film series 'Spy Kids' is coming back! American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez is preparing to relaunch the famous franchise.

According to Deadline, Rodriguez, who was the writer, director, and producer for the 'Spy Kids' films and TV show, is partnering with Skydance Media and Spyglass Media Group to relaunch the franchise about a family of super-secret agents.

Rodriguez will be helming and penning the script for the upcoming project. Skydance will serve as the lead studio and oversee development and production, while Spyglass executives Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre will executive produce.

The upcoming project will revolve around the activities of a multicultural family. The rest of the details regarding the reboot have been kept under wraps, as per Deadline.



Rodriguez launched 'Spy Kids' with the original film in 2001, followed by 'Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams' in 2002, 'Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over' a year later, and 'Spy Kids: All the Time in the World', which starred Jessica Alba and Jeremy Piven, in 2011.

The original movie focused on Carmen and Juni Cortez (Alexa PenaVega and Daryl Sabara), two young kids unaware that their parents (Antonio Banderas and Carla Gugino) work for the Organization of Super Spies. Eventually, the Cortez children join the family business of espionage.

Rodriguez's directing credits also include 'Alita: Battle Angel', 'The Faculty', 'The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl' and 'Planet Terror'.'

Skydance's recent slate includes Charlize Theron's action film 'The Old Guard' and Ryan Reynolds' '6 Underground'. The company's upcoming films range from 'Top Gun: Maverick' and 'Mission: Impossible 7', to 'Tom Clancy's Without Remorse' and 'The Tomorrow War' with Chris Pratt.

Skydance is also developing the Gal Gadot-led 'Heart of Stone' with Netflix. (ANI)

