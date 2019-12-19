Robert Sylvester Kelly pleads not guilty in bribery charges for procuring fake ID

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 19 (ANI): American singer Robert Sylvester Kelly has pleaded as not guilty on the federal charge of allegedly bribing someone to generate a fake ID card.

Kelly was charged for bribing someone to generate a fake ID for his underage girlfriend Aaliyah so he could marry her when she was only 15 years old in 1994.

His lawyers have called the allegations as baseless citing that Kelly was unaware of Aaliyah's age when the two got married in mid 90's.

Fox News reported that Kelly appeared for the plea via video streaming in Chicago, where the singer is currently being held in a sex offence case.

Douglas Anton a defense attorney referred Kelly as a 'musical genius' outside the courtroom. Anton further mentioned that regardless of the scandal the 52-year old singer continued working towards building his music career.

Kelly has already been charged for racketeering, kidnapping, forced labour, and sexual exploitation by the Brooklyn prosecutors.

They alleged that he and his fellow workers picked up women and girls at concerts and groomed them for sexual abuse.

The singer, who is held without bail, will face trial on child pornography and obstruction charges in Chicago in April before the Brooklyn trial.

Kelly was convicted in 2008 on charges of videotaping himself with a child, who reportedly was 13 years old. (ANI)

