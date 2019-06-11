Robin Givens denies having affair with Brad Pitt

Washington D.C. [USA], June 11 (ANI): Putting all the rumours to rest, Robin Givens denied having an affair with Brad Pitt.

The American television actress appeared on the Sunday night's episode of 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'. During the show, a curious fan asked her if the claims made by her ex-husband Mike Tyson, regarding her romantic relationship with Pitt, were in fact true.

In his memoir 'Undisputed Truth', American professional boxer alleged that he once drove to Givens' house and saw her in a car with Pitt after they had split. He also claimed that he caught Givens and Pitt in bed together while they were still married.

While she did admit that Tyson saw her with Pitt in a car, she dismissed the "caught in bed together" claims and said, "Pulling up in the driveway, that part is true. I didn't read the book, but I was told he says he caught us in bed, which never happened. Never, ever, ever happened."

Givens and Tyson got married back in 1988 and ended their relationship with a divorce in 1989.

Meanwhile, in April, more than two years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, the two were officially and legally labeled single. (ANI)

