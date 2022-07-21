Rock band Pearl Jam cancels show as Eddie Vedder suffers throat damage

Washington [US], July 21 (ANI): American rock band Pearl Jam cancelled its show in Vienna after the band's frontman Eddie Vedder, suffered throat damage.

On Wednesday, the band posted a lengthy statement on their official Instagram handle informing the fans about the horrible news.

The post reads, "To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder's throat was left damaged."



"He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered," band added.

Pearl Jam informs that Vedder still wanted to play but has "no throat available" at this time, as per Page Six.

"This is brutal news and horrible timing...for everyone involved." "As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. So very, very deeply sorry. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thank you for understanding," the statement continued.

It's unclear how long it will take Vedder to get his voice back. But as soon as the band posted, the fans showers their love and wishes for the speedy recovery of the singer.

One of the fans wrote, "Okay, I have a solution..Have the audience sing and Ed Lip sync !!! Hoping Ed a speedy recovery."





A fan wrote, " take care of those precious pipes please."



Fans also dropped heartbroken messages; "Been waiting for 2 years. Just got ready to go. And now those news. I miss you guys. I missed concerts. Get well soon Eddie."



Another user wrote, "My heart is completely broken.. so long waiting ..can't belive my luck."



Earlier this year, Pearl Jam almost had to pull the plug on one of their shows in Oakland, Calif, after their drummer, Matt Cameron, got Covid19 positive. Luckily, one of the diehard fans of the band stepped up to the plate and performed alongside the group in Cameron's shoes, according to Page Six magazine.

18-year-old Kai Neukermans was able to play the hit song "Mind Your Manners" with the band before Oakland's own Richard Stuverud took over on drums for the night. (ANI)

