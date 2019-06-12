Poster of 'Rocketman' (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Poster of 'Rocketman' (Image courtesy: Instagram)

'Rocketman' banned in Samoa for depictions of homosexuality

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): The Pacific nation of Samoa has banned singer-songwriter Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman' over its depiction of homosexuality.
The Samoan government has banned the widely acclaimed Taron Egerton starrer film from screening in the South Pacific island country, reported Entertainment Weekly.
Breaking the news on Facebook, the Apollo Cinemas Samoa wrote, "Unfortunately due to censoring issues we have had to cancel Rocketman."
The film follows John's journey starting from a young piano prodigy named Reginald Dwight, to a rockstar struggling with addiction who finally finds his way to sobriety. The biopic is directed by Dexter Fletcher and is produced by Elton and his husband David Furnish.
According to Samoa's principal censor Leiataua Niuapu Faaui, the film clashes with the country's culture and its Christian beliefs.
"(The film is) not good for public viewing and violates laws against same-sex marriage," Faaui asserted.
Reportedly, the film features multiple instances of intimate same-sex acts, including a kiss between a young John and an American musician. In addition to this, the biopic also features an explicit sex scene involving John and his former manager John Reid, played by Richard Madden.
Earlier this week, the makers of 'Rocketman' and Elton John blasted the Russian distributor of the film for removing same-sex intimate scenes from the musical biopic.
The film, which is a musical rendition of the iconic singer's breakthrough years, is scheduled to release on May 31. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:26 IST

Karan Johar's films have real emotions, says Bhumi Pednekar

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar, who recently bagged Karan Johar's magnum opus 'Takht', opened up about the love she has for his films and the emotions portrayed in them.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 14:05 IST

'Sooryavanshi' release postponed to avert clash with Salman...

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' and Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' will no longer lock horns at the box office on Eid next year, as Shetty has decided to prepone the film's release date to March 27, 2020.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:42 IST

Riteish Deshmukh joins cast of 'Baaghi 3'

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor is all set to reunite with her 'Ek Villain' co-star Riteish Deshmukh, who is the latest entrant to the cast of 'Baaghi 3'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 13:08 IST

Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury almost made a cameo in 'Rocketman'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher came very close to giving Rami Malek's Freddie Mercury a cameo in Elton John's biopic 'Rocketman'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 12:08 IST

Is Lady Gaga the reason for Bradley Cooper's split with Irina Shayk?

Washington DC [USA], June 12 (ANI): It seems that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk drifted apart because of the former's closeness with Lady Gaga.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:41 IST

Sophie Turner celebrates bachelorette party with Maisie Williams

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Better late than never! Sophie Turner decided to Jet off for a fun bachelorette party, weeks after her secret Las Vegas wedding to Joe Jonas.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 11:13 IST

Deepika Padukone to play Ranveer Singh's wife in '83'!

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Deepika Padukone will play the role of Ranveer Singh's wife in his upcoming sports drama '83'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 10:44 IST

Katherine Schwarzenegger makes first public appearance post marriage

Washington DC [USA], June 12 (ANI): After getting hitched with Chris Pratt in an intimate ceremony, Katherine Schwarzenegger made her first public appearance in Montecito, California on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 09:42 IST

'Frozen 2' Official trailer teases Anna and Elsa's dramatic...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): It's time for another chilling adventure as the highly awaited trailer for Disney's Frozen 2 is finally here.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:48 IST

Amanda Bynes sued by mental health facility for not paying bill

Washington D.C. [USA], June 12 (ANI): Hollywood actor Amanda Bynes has been sued by a mental health facility, where she recently received treatment, for not clearing her dues.

Read More

Updated: Jun 12, 2019 08:31 IST

Priyanka Chopra pens heartfelt wrap-up post for 'The Sky is Pink' team

New Delhi (India), Jun 12 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra Jonas penned a heartfelt note for the entire crew and co-actors of her upcoming film 'The Sky Is Pink' while sharing pictures from the wrap-up bash.

Read More

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 23:23 IST

Happy 10 year anniversary: Miley Cyrus wishes Liam Hemsworth

New Delhi (India), June 11 (ANI): Singer Miley Cyrus slammed rumours of her split with Liam Hemsworth by wishing him a happy tenth anniversary.

Read More
iocl