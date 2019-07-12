Dexter Fletcher
Dexter Fletcher

'Rocketman' director Dexter Fletcher in talks to direct third 'Sherlock Holmes' film

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 12:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): The makers of the third film in the 'Sherlock Holmes' franchise are eyeing 'Rocketman' director Dexter Fletcher to helm the movie.
Meanwhile, Robert Downey Jr is returning to reprise his role of the iconic detective along with Jude Law who will be back as Dr John Watson, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The first two movies in the franchise released in 2009 and 2011 were directed by Guy Ritchie, with both earning USD 524 million and USD 545 million, respectively.
The upcoming 'Sherlock Holmes' film is expected to hit the big screens in 2021 on December 22 and will be produced by Village Roadshow Pictures along with Joel Silver, Susan Downey, Lionel Wigram and Dan Lin.
The script has been written by Chris Brancato.
'Rocketman' which released on May 31 minted over USD 175.2 million globally till date.
Fletcher is also known for directing the 2016 sports drama 'Eddie the Eagle', starring 'Rocketman' actor Taron Egerton. (ANI)

