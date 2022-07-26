Rodney Barnes, producer of 'Winning Time,' extends contract with HBO

Washington [US], July 26 (ANI): Rodney Barnes, an executive producer of 'Winning Time,' has extended his deal at HBO.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, HBO has renewed Barnes' overall contract. Barnes is an executive producer and writer of the show about the Los Angeles Lakers during the Showtime period. He will continue working for the premium cabler under the new agreement for three more years.

Barnes will continue to develop and produce series projects for HBO in addition to continuing to work on Winning Time, where he co-wrote nine of the show's ten episodes from season one. The show's second season is now under pre-production.



Other projects by Barnes are also in various stages of development. Among them are a TV adaptation of his own graphic novel Killadelphia as well as a feature film for Netflix based on Chris Leslie-novel Hynan's Ride Around Shining, which Jonah Hill's Strong Baby Productions and LaKeith Stanfield are producing.

The projects also include a miniseries about Tiger Woods, a horror movie for New Line, and a miniseries based on his life.

Among other things, Barnes is working on a graphic novel based on the cult horror masterpiece Blacula at his own comic studio and publishing label, Zombie Love Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

He has appeared on shows like 'Everybody Hates Chris', 'The Boondocks', 'Wu-Tang: An American Saga', 'Runaways', and 'American Gods' and 'Heels on Starz'. UTA, Artists First, and Fox Rothschild are his agents. (ANI)

