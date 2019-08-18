Animator Richard Williams
Roger Rabbit creator Richard Williams dies at 86

ANI | Updated: Aug 18, 2019 08:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 18 (ANI): Triple Oscar-winning and triple BAFTA-winning animator, Richard Williams, passed away at his home in England on Friday.
Known for his work 'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?', the acclaimed animator was also a director, producer, author, and teacher, reported Variety.
Besides, Williams also animated the title sequences for the 'Pink Panther' franchise and was acclaimed for his first film 'The Little Island' in 1958 and animated adaptation of 'A Christmas Carol' in 1971, for which he won his first Oscar.
'Who Framed Roger Rabbit?' is regarded as a turning point in the animation industry, earning him an Oscar for Best Visual Effects and Special Achievement.
He was passionate about imparting animation skills to others and started giving animation master classes in the 1990s to participants from studios such as Disney, Pixar, ILM, Dreamworks/PDI, and Warner Bros.
He also published a bestselling book, 'The Animator's Survival Kit,' in 2001. (ANI)

