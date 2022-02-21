Rosy McEwen to star as lead in Georgia Oakley feature 'Blue Jean'

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): Actor Rosy McEwen of 'The Alienist' fame has boarded filmmaker Georgia Oakley's upcoming feature 'Blue Jean' in the lead role.

According to Variety, in the film, McEwen will play the eponymous Jean, a teacher who finds herself grappling with her identity during the tail-end of the 1980s.

Oakley, whose debut short film 'Little Bird' was nominated for best narrative short film at Tribeca Film Festival, will be directing the film from her original screenplay.



"Jean is a woman forced to wear multiple masks in the different areas of her life, and as such she has this sort of taut, cloistered energy that Rosy has absolutely mastered," Oakley said in a statement.

She added, "I think it takes an actor such as Rosy, with such intelligence and poise to communicate these kinds of complex emotions; I can't wait to work with her to bring Jean to life."

Speaking about her role, McEwen said, "I'm so grateful and proud to be part of this project, it's a story that needs to be told and heard by everyone."

'Blue Jean' is Oakley's debut feature and will also mark McEwen's first leading feature film role.

As per Variety, McEwen will next be seen in "Vesper Seeds" alongside Eddie Marsan and Raffiella Chapman. (ANI)

