Ruby Rose
Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose opens up about emergency surgery after performing stunt for 'Batwoman'

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:13 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor Ruby Rose, who is gearing up for her new show 'Batwoman', recently underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralysed.
The actor recently opened up about the surgery, reported E! News. For the CW's latest action show, the Rose stars as the titular hero and revealed that filming was more physically demanding than she ever imagined.
"I did a stunt, and for, like, a very extended amount of time, like, seven hours," she recalled on a recent episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'.
"We thought that I had broke a rib or just fractured a rib and that it was, like, 6 to 12 weeks of healing. So, then I had 6 to 12 weeks of chronic pain and just sort of kept assuming that was what it was," she added.
Finally, a doctor explained that the severe pain which she was experiencing was actually coming from her neck and that her injuries were more serious than she had thought. Later, an MRI revealed that she had two herniated discs in her spine and that she could become paraplegic if her injuries weren't treated immediately.
"It was really, really terrifying. Even just, like, sleeping wrong, or you know, moving my head in a strange direction," she said explaining that her spine was on the verge of severing.
'The Orange is the New Black' actor said that she ignored the signs that her health was in jeopardy, listing "weird things" like losing mobility in her arms and not being able to pick things up as symptoms that she experienced. The star finally got the surgery done and said that she was back to work 10 days after the procedure.
Rose shared that the recovery process wasn't easy and it left her feeling "depressed," but she looks back at the challenging time with a new mindset because of how it helped her appreciate her health and not taking it for granted.
"I wasn't paying attention to my body," she said.
"I wasn't listening. I was in such a hurry to get things done. It was like, 'Batwoman, yes! And, now I'm going to do this film. I'm going to come back, we're going to pick up the series...' I think the injury was the world's way of saying, 'You're going to have to pay attention and you're gonna have to slow down--and you're not actually a superhero," Rose added.
This isn't the first time the 'Batwoman' actor has gone under the knife. She underwent spinal surgery in January 2018.
On the work front, Rose is set to debut as 'Batwoman' in The CW series which is set to premiere on October 6. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 04:22 IST

Adele, Skepta spark romance rumours

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Rumour has it that singer-songwriter Adele has a new man in her life!

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:48 IST

Here's how movie transformations turned Christian Bale, Matt...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actors leave no stone unturned to get into the skin of their characters. Some work on their physiques for a specific role, while others master a new skill. And sometimes these transformations can take a toll on the stars.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 03:31 IST

Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips open up about controversy...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix opened up about his controversial new film 'Joker', which has been receiving flak amid fears that it could trigger violence.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 02:27 IST

'Birds of Prey' trailer: Harley Quinn enjoys Joker-free life,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 2 (ANI): It's Harley Quinn's time to shine! The first trailer of the upcoming DC film titled 'Birds of Prey' is finally out and gives fans a taste of the mayhem to come.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:51 IST

Nick Jonas recalls the time when he felt 'very close to coma'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Nick Jonas opened up about the time he felt "very close to coma" explaining how his body was struggling in the days before being diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 23:25 IST

Witness how six dead set out to take down evil in '6 Underground' trailer

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Catch a glimpse of how Ryan Reynolds, along with six others, sets out on a mission to take down some notorious criminals in the trailer of his upcoming Netflix debut '6 Underground' which dropped on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:31 IST

'The Revenge' is best served cold! 'Laal Kaptaan' third trailer...

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): After 'The Hunt' and 'The Chase', the third trailer 'The Revenge' of 'Laal Kaptaan' is finally here and it is as chilling as it can get!

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 20:21 IST

Ryan Reynolds' Netflix debut '6 Underground' to release in December

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): The release date of Ryan Reynolds starrer '6 Underground' has finally been confirmed. The film will open on Netflix on December 13.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 19:35 IST

Priyanka shares her 'happy' song from 'The Sky is Pink'

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): With the release of 'The Sky is Pink' just a fortnight away, Priyanka Chopra shared the second song from the movie -- 'Pink Gulaabi Sky' -- which she called her "happy song"!

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:53 IST

When Harvey Weinstein made Sienna Miller cry after partying lecture

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Actress Sienna Miller has claimed that the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein reduced her to tears when he lectured her about her partying.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:15 IST

Justin Bieber shares first snap of 'The Biebers' after second marriage

Washington DC [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer Justin Bieber who tied the knot again with model Hailey Baldwin on Monday has shared a picture of his "fire" bride.

Read More

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:16 IST

Selena Gomez knows she's better off without her ex Justin Bieber

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 1 (ANI): Singer Selena Gomez who dated Justin Bieber for quite some time knows that she is "better off" without her ex who got married model Hailey Baldwin on Monday.

Read More
iocl