Ruby Rose undergoes surgery after serious injury

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Actor Ruby Rose underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralyzed.

The 'Pitch Perfect 3' star shared the footage of her emergency surgery on Instagram. Along with sharing the video, the actor also wrote a lengthy message informing her fans about the health scare.

"Well that was fun. To everyone asking about my new Pez dispenser scar on my neck. A couple of months ago I was told I needed an emergency surgery or I was risking becoming paralyzed," she wrote.

The actor said that she herniated two discs while performing stunts. She went on to share that she was in severe pain and couldn't feel her arms. Rose also thanked her doctor for allowing her "to keep working."

"I had herniated two discs doing stunts, and they were close to severing my spinal chord. I was in chronic pain and yet couldn't feel my arms. Thank you Dr Bray for everything you did and for allowing me to keep working and doing what I love. I am forever in your debt," Rose added.

And for anyone who is wondering why she documented the surgery and shared it on Instagram, she wrote jokingly, "And to anyone asking why I let them video it. Did you not watch that Greys anatomy episode where they left a towel in a patient?? Also I wanted to see what happens when we go under."

This isn't the first time the 'Batwoman' actor has gone under the knife. She underwent spinal surgery in January 2018, reported Fox News.

"So for the past few years I've been dealing with a spine issue," Rose revealed in a tweet at that time which has since been deleted.

"I am now recovering from a back procedure, but I do need to stay active, so before I get seen with my cane and wheelchair in public, I'd rather put it out there that I'm fine and going to be fine," she added.

On the work front, Rose is set to debut as 'Batwoman' in The CW series which is set to premiere on October 6. (ANI)

