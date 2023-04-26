Rumer Willis welcomes first child with boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas

Los Angeles [US], April 26 (ANI): Actor Rumer Willis and her partner Derek Richard Thomas have become parents to daughter Louetta Isely Thomas Willis.

The couple announced the arrival of the little one via a joint statement on Instagram.

"You are pure magic," they captioned the post. Showcasing a sweet photo of the newborn, they added that Louetta was born on April 18 at home.

"You are more than we ever dreamed of," they added.

The couple's posts have been flooded with congratulatory wishes.



Ahhhhhh angel!!!! So happy for you all," Jenna Dewan commented.

"Yes mama .... Magical," Hilary Duff commented.

The little one's grandmother Demi Moore, too, extended her best wishes.

"Pure love for this little birdie," she wrote.

Rumer Willis first announced she was expecting in December, posting a photo of her belly on Instagram.

Rumer Willis and Thomas's new addition is the couple's first child, and also marks the first grandchild for Bruce Willis and Moore. (ANI)