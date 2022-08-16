'RuPaul's Drag Race' renews for season 15 at VH1

Washington [US], August 16 (ANI): VH1 has renewed both "RuPaul's Drag Race" and "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked" for Season 15.

According to Variety, the Emmy-winning series "Drag Race" will return and debut a new group of queens in its next landmark episode, which will serve as the show's 200th episode. Following brand-new episodes of "Drag Race," "Untucked" will continue to show each week.

"When I hear season 15 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race,' I have to pinch myself - I just won't tell you where," said award-winning host and executive producer, RuPaul. "We never take for granted the opportunity we've been given to showcase drag excellence and tell authentic queer stories. Thank you to the fans, World of Wonder, VH1, our cast and crew, and most of all, our brave and beautiful queens."



The first episode of the previous season, which was the program's highest-rated start since 2018, was just one of the high points of the season.

Willow Pill won Season 14 after competing against other queens Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, and Lady Camden. Kornbread was given the title "Miss Congeniality."

The record-breaking series received an impressive 11 Emmy nominations this year, including ones for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program, Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, and Outstanding Production Design for a Variety, Reality or Competition Series (Single or Multi-Camera), as reported by Variety.

"RuPaul's Drag Race," "RuPaul's Drag Race Untucked," and "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" are produced by World of Wonder Productions. (ANI)

