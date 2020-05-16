Russell Crowe's 'Unhinged' to get theatrical release in July

Washington D.C. [USA], May 16 (ANI): As the lockdown restrictions are being lifted partially in some parts of the country, Hollywood veteran actor Russell Crowe's upcoming thriller 'Unhinged' is set to hit the American theatres in July.

The indie production/distribution company -- Solstice Studios -- gave the green signal for the theatrical release to test the movie theatre marketplace after the coronavirus crisis has forced to keep the doors shut for a while.

The movie was previously scheduled to hit the big screens on September 4, but now the dates have been brought forward to July 1, making the thriller likely to be the first movie to be released during the outbreak of coronavirus.

"When we greenlit this film, I probably figured that July 4th weekend and Christmas would be the two least likely slots," Deadline quoted Solstice chairman/CEO Mark Gill as saying.

"We were sitting on September 4 and then COVID-19 happened, and 'A Quiet Place 2' moved out of its original slot and landed on our date. When you are in a speedboat and a giant ship is coming at you, you better move out of the way," Gill further said.

He added: "We looked at the rest of the year, fall/winter and spring 2021. The release schedule was already crowded, and when you add all the films that have been delayed, it made it think that maybe we go sooner."

Filmmaker Derrick Borte, who directed 'American Thriller', has directed the psychological thriller and has been scripted by Carl Ellsworth.

Lisa Ellzey who has made films like 'Warrior', 'Kingdom of Heaven' has produced the road-rage thriller.

'Unhinged' takes an ordinary incident and takes it to its most horrifying outcome. It tells the story of a mother who depends on the wrong guy at the wrong time. (ANI)

