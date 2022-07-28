Russo Brothers believe 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page should be the next James Bond

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): 'Bridgerton' star Rege-Jean Page is in high demand in Hollywood. He received an Emmy nomination for his part as Simon Basset in the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series Bridgerton. Since then, he has starred in high-budget movies including The Gray Man and played the Paladin in Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

According to Deadline, Anthony and Joseph Russo, the film's directors, are persuaded by Page's attractiveness and charm that he would make the ideal replacement for Daniel Craig as the new 007. The brothers discuss their ability to envision the actor as the next James Bond in an interview with RadioTimes.com.

"He's fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body," said Joe Russo. "So you know, we'd watch him do anything - I mean we'd watch him read the phonebook!"



Anthony added, "[He's a] very savvy performer and [has] so much charm."

According to a Deadline rumour from last year, the actor would be given a substantial starring part in a Paramount Pictures remake of The Saint. Kwame Kwei-Armah wrote the script, which will be produced by Lorenzo DiBonaventura, Brad Krevoy, and Mark Vahradian. In 1997, Paramount released a movie based on the character that starred Val Kilmer and was directed by Robert Evans, who would also be given producer credit for this adaptation.

