Russo Brothers discuss Tom Holland starrer 'Cherry' at Comic-Con

Washington D.C. [USA], July 20 (ANI): Anthony and Joe Russo took their Comic-Con 2019 panel in San Diego to the next level with a video call with the Avengers - Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey Jr and Tom Holland.

During their video conference, the brothers discussed his next film with Tom Holland- 'Cherry' which they will be shooting around their hometown, Cleveland in October.

"It's a story about drug addiction and the opioid crisis," Page Six quoted Joe Russo as saying.

"It's touched us both, it's a deeply personal movie for us. The gent who wrote the book went through the same growth arc in the same part of the city we grew up in -- but different experiences," Joe added.

"It will be rated R," Anthony Russo said about 'Cherry'.

He went on to explain that their upcoming feature is more of a "complicated" movie and wouldn't be like their previous Marvel films.

"It's a complicated and mature movie. It doesn't have the surface-level entertainment of Marvel films, but these are stories that need to be told, and Joe and I are in that position to get these stories made," said Anthony.

It will be scripted by Jessica Goldberg, who has earlier adapted the novel 'Exit West' for the brothers' studio AGBO and was also the creator and executive producer of Hulu series 'The Path'.

'Cherry' tells the true-life story of the author, a former Army medic who returned from Iraq with extreme undiagnosed PTSD and became addicted to opioids and began robbing banks, which eventually lands him in jail. Walker was caught and convicted in 2011 and is currently in jail. He is scheduled to be released in 2020.

At the panel, the brother duo was asked if they would ever be a part of the 'Secret Wars' series, they replied, "Our run at Marvel was one of the best creative time. We'd love to work with Marvel again and maybe that's on Secret War. That's a favourite of ours when we were young, and I read it in a whole sitting when I was 12."

They also unveiled the trailer of their upcoming feature '21 Bridges' starring Chadwick Boseman. (ANI)

