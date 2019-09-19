Russo Brothers to be honoured at 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo who are collectively known as the Russo Brothers will receive the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony scheduled to be held next year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony celebrates the best in film and television campaigns of the year, and the two masterminds behind the highly appreciated 'Avengers: Endgame' will be honoured for their contributions to the art of cinema and television.

"Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking Avengers and Captain America films," said Lewis Rothenberg, national president of the ICG.

"They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today. We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent," he added.

The two brothers have directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014), 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016), 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018), and 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019). Apart from films, their television credits include 'Deadly Class', 'Happy Endings' and many more which just makes them apt for the honour.

The brothers recently premiered their film Mosul, directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. They are directing 'Cherry', starring Tom Holland which will mark the first feature non-Marvel gig this fall. The two have also produced Dhaka starring Chris Hemsworth, scheduled to premiere in 2020 on Netflix. (ANI)

