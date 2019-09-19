Anthony and Joe Russo
Anthony and Joe Russo

Russo Brothers to be honoured at 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 02:36 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): American filmmakers Anthony and Joe Russo who are collectively known as the Russo Brothers will receive the International Cinematographers Guild Publicists Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award at the 57th Annual Publicists Awards ceremony scheduled to be held next year.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ceremony celebrates the best in film and television campaigns of the year, and the two masterminds behind the highly appreciated 'Avengers: Endgame' will be honoured for their contributions to the art of cinema and television.
"Anthony and Joe Russo have made a huge impact in cinema with the record-breaking Avengers and Captain America films," said Lewis Rothenberg, national president of the ICG.
"They have taken audiences around the world on a wild journey with their unique and imaginative brand of storytelling and are two of the most exciting innovators in our industry today. We are thrilled to celebrate their cinematic showmanship and commitment to nurturing new talent," he added.
The two brothers have directed four films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe: 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014), 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016), 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018), and 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019). Apart from films, their television credits include 'Deadly Class', 'Happy Endings' and many more which just makes them apt for the honour.
The brothers recently premiered their film Mosul, directed by Matthew Michael Carnahan, at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals. They are directing 'Cherry', starring Tom Holland which will mark the first feature non-Marvel gig this fall. The two have also produced Dhaka starring Chris Hemsworth, scheduled to premiere in 2020 on Netflix. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 23:23 IST

IIFA 2019: Bollywood celebrities arrive in style for the starry night

New Delhi [India], Sept 18 (ANI): The biggest award night of Bollywood is finally here and stars are bringing their fashion A-game to the green carpet of the 2019 International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA).

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 22:11 IST

Jennifer Aniston was told to lose 30 lbs to make it big in Hollywood

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Before actor Jennifer Aniston became a successful filmstar gracing countless magazine covers and red carpets, she was just another young, working actor in an industry with high beauty standards.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:48 IST

Here's how Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston prepped for 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): In the Apple's upcoming drama series 'The Morning Show', actors Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon play journalists from different backgrounds, who face similar battles.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:05 IST

Did Jennifer Lawrence tie the knot with Cooke Maroney?

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Did actor Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney just said their 'I do's' or picked up a marriage license?

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:43 IST

Liam Payne confident about One Direction's reunion

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Liam Payne opened up about the future of the famed band One Direction and revealed that most of the group members are ready to reunite.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 19:15 IST

B-town wishes Shabana Azmi on birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): As evergreen actor Shabana Azmi turned 69 today, a string of fellow celebrities wished her a year full of love and happiness.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:49 IST

Katy's reconciliation with Taylor was about 'setting an example...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry wanted to set an example when she ended her long feud with Taylor Swift earlier this year.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 18:16 IST

Brad Pitt to 'abstain' from Oscars campaigning

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): American actor Brad Pitt is planning to take it easy during this award season. The star says that he will "abstain" from campaigning in the upcoming Oscars race despite being expected to be among the contenders for starring in films 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:34 IST

Amazon's anticipated show 'Lord of the Rings' to be shot in New Zealand

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 18 (ANI): Amazon's much-awaited and anticipated series 'Lord of the Rings' will be shot in the island country of New Zealand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:33 IST

Mouni Roy slams Mumbai Metro officials after 'huge rock' falls on her car

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Mouni Roy had a scary experience on Wednesday when her car was hit by a huge falling rock from the Mumbai Metro construction site in Juhu.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 17:10 IST

Vicky Kaushal pays homage to soldiers martyred in 2016 Uri attack

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in the 2019 hit film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' remembered those martyred in the dastardly Uri attack three years ago.

Read More

Updated: Sep 18, 2019 15:03 IST

Akshay Kumar just needed some greens to take away his blues!

New Delhi (India), Sept 18 (ANI): With the depleting green cover, it is always pleasant to spot some freshness around us.

Read More
iocl