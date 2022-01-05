Ryan Cooper reached out to Sam Asghari after winning role in 'And Just Like That'

Washington [US], January 5 (ANI): Australian actor Ryan Cooper got the role that he and Sam Asghari had both auditioned for in the show 'And Just Like That'. Cooper lent some words of encouragement to him after getting the part.

As per Page Six, Cooper admitted that at first, he was upset about the fact that he wasn't able to gain much publicity about getting the role, while Asghari, who is engaged to Britney Spears had gained a lot of limelight for losing out on the role.

However, he saw a silver lining.

"There's the other part that is like, good on ya man," he told Page Six in a recent interview.

He added, "That's the world we're in. There's a genuine state of pushing for your dreams and I'm all for that. I wrote to him and said, 'Good on ya, share the wins, share the failures. That's what life is, we're all human beings.'"



Cooper, who spent six years as a carpenter, before starting his career as a successful model, has posed with the likes of Behati Prinsloo and Gisele Bundchen, and also became a life coach during the lockdown in 2021.

The married 35-year-old said, "During the pandemic, I took a business plan that I had constructed many years ago and put into action where I coach people for six weeks."

"I do neurolinguistics programming," Cooper said.

He continued, "The way we show up mentally, the steps we've been through to get where we are and the decisions we've made and counteracting that with meditation and yoga, stretching, pilates."

"It's in a six-week package that's very digestible and streamlined and easy for people to follow along. We do group zooms and one-to-one calls that really help to keep people motivated... It's not just about fitness, it's about how we show up in the world and not everyone wants or needs to have 6 per cent body fat, it's not about that. It's what's good for you and a better state of mind," the actor explained. (ANI)

