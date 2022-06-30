Ryan Gosling wears 'Doctor Who' shirt featuring Ncuti Gatwa on 'Barbie' sets

Washington [US], June 30 (ANI): The world just got presented with the 'Barbie - Doctor Who' multiverse we never knew we needed. Ever since the movie 'Barbie' was announced, its buzz just kept growing every day, with photos from the movie's sets setting the internet ablaze over the past week, with the most recent one showing Ryan Gosling in a t-shirt printed with a photo of 'Doctor Who' actor Ncuti Gatwa.



'Sex Education' actor Ncuti Gatwa, who stars alongside Gosling in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film, posted a photo of Gosling posing in the shirt to his Instagram story, writing, "Dolls supporting doctors... yass king. As if I couldn't love him anymore."





According to Variety, the shirt, designed by a fan named Matthew Purchase, features a photo of Gatwa atop a multi-coloured, intergalactic swirl that mimics much of the 'Doctor Who' imagery that's been used to promote the franchise in the past. 'Doctor Who' showrunner Russell T. Davies was quick to point out that the shirt is not official merch (unfortunately), and even joked about suing.

"This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as 'Doctor Who.' We're suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules," Davies wrote on Instagram.

However, the designer Matthew Purchase, reposted the link to their Redbubble shop where the original t-shirt is sold so other fans can get their hands on it. He also noted that he doesn't own all of the photos he used in his design and the image is watermarked to avoid copyright issues. He also vowed to donate 50 per cent of the profits to the Goboka Rwanda Trust.

Meanwhile, Gatwa was announced to replace Jodie Whittaker as 'Doctor Who' in May, and is rumoured to play an alternate version of Gosling's Ken in 'Barbie.' (ANI)

