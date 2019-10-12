Ryan Murphy
Ryan Murphy declares his son 'cancer-free'

ANI | Updated: Oct 12, 2019 16:28 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 12 (ANI): TV creator Ryan Murphy's long nightmare is over as his son Ford is now "cancer-free".
According to E! News, Murphy believes that Chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment Dana Walden played a significant part in the treatment and recovery of his son's disease.
He appreciated Walden for her role in his life and career while speaking at Variety's Power of Women Luncheon in Los Angeles at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel on Friday (local time).
Describing his younger son's diagnosis with neuroblastoma, he said, "My baby had a tumour the size of a tennis ball at 18 months growing behind his abdominal wall and the doctor said this was bad."
"The first person I called was Dana, who is the godmother to both Ford and our older son, Logan. And Dana instantly charged into action as she does. In a day, thanks to her knowledge and acumen and understanding, we were at Children's Hospital. So she organised the whole thing as I was getting sick in a bathroom," Murphy told the event attendees.
The 53-year-old director-writer got emotional but continued to laud his dear friend. Giving the details of his son's suffering at a tender age he said, "I cannot express to you in this room how difficult this was on him, how difficult this was on our family."
"I still have not emotionally recovered, to be honest. But Ford has. He turned five a week ago. And I'm so proud to proclaim that he is cancer-free," he concluded. (ANI)

