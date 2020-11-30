Ryan Reynolds begins shooting with 'dream cast and crew' for 'The Adam Project'

Washington [US], November 30 (ANI): Actor Ryan Reynolds on Sunday (local time) kickstarted shooting for his upcoming Netflix film 'The Adam Project.'

Dubbing the film's cast as his "dream cast and crew," the Marvel superstar shared two pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram.



"And away we go... shooting has begun on The Adam Project for @netflix," he captioned the pictures.

"This is a dream cast and crew. Happy to be back in the sturdy arms of my friend, life coach, and director, @slevydirect," the 'Deadpool,' actor's caption read.

The science fiction film has been helmed by Shawn Levy and stars actors like Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and others. (ANI)

