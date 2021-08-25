Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively extend support to Haiti earthquake victims

Washington [US], August 25 (ANI): American actor Ryan Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively recently donated an amount of USD 10,000 in order to lend a helping hand to those in the hardest-hit areas of Haiti, following the devastating earthquake earlier this month.

TMZ reported that the couple has sent a donation of USD 10,000 to 'Hope for Haiti' as a contribution to the country's quake relief efforts.

Reportedly, Ryan and Blake's donation will be used to set up "mobile clinics in the communities where there is the most need, as determined by the Ministry of Health."



In addition, the organisation will use the money "to cover distribution costs to continue to deliver dry food and warm meals -- donated by World Central Kitchen -- to families in these hard-hit areas in Southern Haiti."

'Hope for Haiti' is awaiting some big shipments of emergency relief funds and medical supplies from the US companies like Amazon and Americares soon.

The number of people killed by the 7.2-magnitude earthquake on August 14 in Haiti has risen to 2,207, with 344 still missing, the country's civil protection agency reported on Sunday.

The agency said on Twitter that a week after the earthquake, which also left at least 12,268 injured, the number of damaged homes exceeded 77,000, while almost 53,000 were destroyed.

The earthquake had its epicentre some 125 kilometres west of Port-au-Prince and had a depth of 10 kilometres, which is why at the time a tsunami alert was issued but was later cancelled. (ANI)

