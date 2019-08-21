Ryan Reynolds calms fans in sorrow over Marvel's loss of Spider-Man

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Ryan Reynolds, who plays the role of superhero 'Deadpool', tried to calm down Marvel fans who were shocked to know about the Sony Pictures and Disney split.

The actor weighed in on the recent news that 'Spider-Man' is reportedly no longer part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, who were the first to break the story, Sony Pictures and Disney will not be working together on any upcoming MCU projects.

According to E-Online Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige will not produce any further 'Spider-Man' films after both studios failed to reach on any agreement to co-finance the franchise.

However, after hearing this inside news, comic book fans and moviegoers' were shocked and their hearts were crushed into a million pieces. "Marvel stans already lost tony stark this year and now we're losing peter parker?? Tony did not DIE for this," one person tweeted, with many sharing the same sentiments.

On Tuesday, a fan shared a tweet that caught the 42-year-old star's attention and the Ryan intervened to calm his fans down.

"Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now," the fan wrote.

To which Ryan was quick to reply, "You can. But you can only see it in my heart."

The actor's reply sent his Twitter fans into a tizzy who then stormed the reply section and asked Ryan to use his star power and turn things towards their favour. "Ryan pls help us," one person wrote. "Are you selling tickets to your heart?" another asked.

Luckily, 'Spider-Man' fans will still see the superhero on the big screen sometime soon. According to Deadline, there are two movies in the works that will feature Tom Holland in the famous 'Spider-Man' suit. (ANI)