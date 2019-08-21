Ryan Reynolds (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Ryan Reynolds (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Ryan Reynolds calms fans in sorrow over Marvel's loss of Spider-Man

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:16 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Ryan Reynolds, who plays the role of superhero 'Deadpool', tried to calm down Marvel fans who were shocked to know about the Sony Pictures and Disney split.
The actor weighed in on the recent news that 'Spider-Man' is reportedly no longer part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to Deadline, who were the first to break the story, Sony Pictures and Disney will not be working together on any upcoming MCU projects.
According to E-Online Marvel Studios' president, Kevin Feige will not produce any further 'Spider-Man' films after both studios failed to reach on any agreement to co-finance the franchise.
However, after hearing this inside news, comic book fans and moviegoers' were shocked and their hearts were crushed into a million pieces. "Marvel stans already lost tony stark this year and now we're losing peter parker?? Tony did not DIE for this," one person tweeted, with many sharing the same sentiments.
On Tuesday, a fan shared a tweet that caught the 42-year-old star's attention and the Ryan intervened to calm his fans down.
"Can we get a Spiderman & Deadpool movie now," the fan wrote.
To which Ryan was quick to reply, "You can. But you can only see it in my heart."
The actor's reply sent his Twitter fans into a tizzy who then stormed the reply section and asked Ryan to use his star power and turn things towards their favour. "Ryan pls help us," one person wrote. "Are you selling tickets to your heart?" another asked.
Luckily, 'Spider-Man' fans will still see the superhero on the big screen sometime soon. According to Deadline, there are two movies in the works that will feature Tom Holland in the famous 'Spider-Man' suit. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:47 IST

'Matrix 4' gets green signal from Warner Bros

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): The latest installment of the hugely popular series about humans trapped in virtual reality by machines, 'Matrix 4', just got a green signal from Warner Bros.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:44 IST

Kim Kardashian's funny encounter with Bahamas pigs

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American beauty Mogul Kim Kardashian recently had an encounter with a pack of feral pigs in the Bahamas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:31 IST

Millie Bobby Brown steps in beauty business with her own make-up brand

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Fifteen-year-old actor Millie Bobby Brown who shot to fame with Netflix's 'Stranger Things' has stepped her foot in the make-up business with the launch of her own beauty line named 'Florence by Mills'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:25 IST

Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o starrer '355' to release in January 2021

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Universal Pictures has finalised the release date of Jessica Chastain-starrer spy thriller '355' and it is all set to hit the big screens on January 15, 2021.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:19 IST

Release of Emma Stone-starrer 'Cruella' pushed ahead

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): The release date of Emma Stone-starrer Disney live-action film 'Cruella' has been shifted ahead and it will now release on May 28, 2021.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:54 IST

Rotimi joins cast of 'Coming 2 America' sequel

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American actor-singer Rotimi's is the latest name that has been added to the cast of 'Coming 2 America' sequel.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:50 IST

Demi Lovato roped in for Netflix' film 'Eurovision'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American singer-actor Demi Lovato joined the cast of Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy 'Eurovision'

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:28 IST

Alyssa Milano opens up about undergoing two abortions in early 20s

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American actor and producer Alyssa Jayne Milano recently opened up about going through two abortions and how she is still struggling to overcome that pain.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:22 IST

David Oyelowo in negotiations to join George Clooney in 'Good...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American-British actor David Oyelowo is in negotiations to join George Clooney in upcoming Netflix film 'Good Morning, Midnight'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:20 IST

Larry King files for divorce from wife Shawn Southwick after 22...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): American television and radio show host Larry King has decided to end his nearly 22 years of marriage with his seventh wife Shawn Southwick King.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:16 IST

'Mission Mangal' enters 100 crore club! tweets Sonakshi Sinha

New Delhi (India), Aug 20 (ANI): Film 'Mission Mangal' entered the Rs 100 crore mark on Tuesday, incidentally on the same day that India's ambitious lunar mission'Chandrayaan 2' entered moon's orbit.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:11 IST

Intense teaser of 'Rambo: Last Blood' unveiled

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 20 (ANI): The 'Rocky' legend Sylvester Stallone unveiled the teaser of his upcoming film 'Rambo: Last Blood' on Instagram on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl