Ryan Reynolds confirms working on 'Deadpool 3' in new home, Marvel Studios

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 28 (ANI): Ryan Reynolds confirmed his working on a new sequel of 'Deadpool' and the new home to the same would be Marvel Studios.

The 43-year-old star revealed working on the new superhero film during a holiday episode of the morning talk show 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', reported Variety.

The action franchise starring Ryan had been the bright spot in Fox's Marvel properties but not in Disney's earlier.

"We're working on it right now with the whole team," Reynolds told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest and added, "We're over at Marvel, which is the big leagues all of a sudden. It's kind of crazy."

The outlet said 'Deadpool' was one of only a handful of Marvel characters owned outright by a studio other than Disney, adding that the superhero was reunited with the Cinematic Universe when the $71.3 billion Disney-Fox deal became official in March.

Reynolds had begun his acting as the full-fledged assassin in the 2016 release 'Deadpool' and doubled back with another stellar show with 'Deadpool 2' in 2018.

The franchise has pulled in a staggering $1.5 billion in the worldwide box office, after having reported production budgets of $58 million and $110 million, cited Fox News. (ANI)

