Ryan Reynolds marks 6 years of 'Deadpool'

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): Actor Ryan Reynolds celebrated the sixth anniversary of his blockbuster action-adventure film 'Deadpool', by sharing behind-the-scenes pictures from the film set on his social media.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ryan shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the 2016 film sets

"Six years today. Iron Anniversary. #Deadpool1," he captioned the post.





'Deadpool' is a 2016 American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same name.

Distributed by 20th Century Fox, it is a spin-off in the X-Men film series and the eighth instalment overall.

Directed by Tim Miller from a screenplay by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, it stars Ryan Reynolds in the title role alongside Morena Baccarin, Ed Skrein, T. J. Miller, Gina Carano, and Brianna Hildebrand.

In the film, Wade Wilson (played by Ryan) hunts the man (Ajax a twisted scientist) who gave him mutant abilities and a scarred physical appearance, becoming the antihero 'Deadpool'. (ANI)

